Elon Musk’s announcement that his newly launched America Party will fully back Bitcoin marks a major leap in the digital asset’s political legitimacy — and directly builds on the momentum initiated by the Trump administration earlier this year, says the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and asset management organizations.

Nigel Green of deVere Group says Musk’s move signals that Bitcoin has decisively moved from the fringe of financial markets into the core of sovereign-level policy and mainstream political strategy.

“Musk is pushing Bitcoin deeper into public life, but this isn’t a solo effort. He’s stepping into a slipstream that was already building under the Trump administration,” says the deVere CEO.

“The world’s richest entrepreneur is now amplifying what started as a federal shift, and in doing so, he can be expected to accelerate institutional adoption.”

In March, President Trump signed an executive order establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, formally placing seized Bitcoin into permanent federal custody. Managed jointly by the Treasury and Commerce Departments, this reserve is understood to hold more than 200,000 BTC — now valued in the tens of billions of dollars — placing Bitcoin alongside gold and oil in the United States’ sovereign asset portfolio.

“This was a pivotal moment. It reframed Bitcoin from a volatile outsider to a recognised store of national value. It told global markets that the US no longer sees Bitcoin as a threat — but as an asset.”

That structural repositioning created the foundation for what Musk has now made political.

Musk’s declaration that Bitcoin will be a core pillar of his America Party adds new velocity. It extends Bitcoin’s reach into public-facing discourse and sets the stage for policy platforms that include digital assets at the heart of their economic agenda.

“Trump institutionalized Bitcoin through formal policy. Musk is now embedding it into the democratic process,” Nigel Green explains. “This dual momentum is significant validation for the crypto sector.”

Markets have responded. Bitcoin climbed above $109,000 on the news, a move underscoring the asset’s growing sensitivity to political events, not just macroeconomic data or risk sentiment.

“Bitcoin is no longer a pure market asset, it’s now a political variable,” says the deVere chief executive.

“It changes how institutional capital must evaluate it. Exposure isn’t just about price speculation, it’s about positioning ahead of structural adoption.”

The implications extend far beyond the US. As Washington integrates Bitcoin into national reserves and political rhetoric, other economies are being forced to react. Argentina, Poland, Bhutan and even Pakistan are weighing sovereign digital asset strategies, while central banks in Asia and Europe monitor the shift.

“When the United States, the world’s largest economy, endorses Bitcoin through both policy and politics, it compels global institutions to re-evaluate their own approach,” says Nigel Green. “Bitcoin is being normalized by the most influential levers of power — and that gives it staying power.”

For investors, this moment presents both urgency and opportunity.

“The conversation has changed,” says Green. “The fundamentals have caught up with the narrative, and the political tailwind makes it increasingly difficult for serious capital allocators to ignore.”

He continues: “This is another sign that Bitcoin is entering the sovereign, institutional and political mainstream. We believe investors who engage now, thoughtfully and with proper structuring, will be best positioned as this new phase of adoption unfolds.”

Nigel Green concludes: “Musk’s move doesn’t just signal support, it propels Bitcoin into another stage of legitimacy. Combined with Trump’s federal reserve policy, the political foundations for widespread adoption are being laid.”