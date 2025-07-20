Dear editor,

I want to bring to the attention of the Republican President that Chingola will be too difficult for the party to campaign.

This is because most of the elected leaders have abandoned those who campaigned for the and even used their own resources and their homes where they used to meet at as campaign centers.

The new ones they would want to use for the general elections already have a formula, “pay us off then we campaign”

The continued closure of dumpsites is another situation that will make it difficult for campaigns. While other towns are enjoying from dump sites, Chingola’s jerabos who are largely used for security for these leaders and campaigns are disappointed that Commerce, Mines and Copperbelt Ministers and Chingola Mayor are using the situation in Chingola to instead enrich themselves by fronting some financially capable Jerabos who give them a lot of money.

DAO is not spared from this syndicate as monies most times exchange hands right at the District Commissioner’s Office, without fear of the President.

Mwange Fortune

Chingola