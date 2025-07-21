Bill 7 Deferred: A Chance to Close Legal Loopholes on Presidential Residence and Asset Disclosure

By Venus N Msyani

The deferral of Constitutional Amendment Bill 7 has ignited fierce public debate in Zambia. While some interpret it as a death knell for the proposal, others view it as a calculated pause meant to ease concerns over a rushed process. President Hakainde Hichilema defended the move, stating, “The deferral was necessary to allow more time for stakeholder engagement and to gather more content from various parties.”

His justification aligns with the latter view, repositioning the delay as a strategic opening rather than a legislative failure. The pause offers an essential opportunity to confront long-standing legal ambiguities surrounding presidential residence and asset disclosure.

At present, Zambian law does not require the sitting president to reside at State House. President Hichilema currently resides in his private home in New Kasama, Lusaka, a property presumably enhanced at public expense to meet executive standards. Such arrangements risk establishing a problematic precedent, one where future leaders expect taxpayer-funded upgrades to personal residences without constitutional mandate.

In the absence of legal constraints, this practice could quickly morph into a recurring entitlement: “President Hichilema didn’t relocate to State House, neither will I.”

Equally troubling is the issue of asset declaration. The law does not compel elected officials to publicly disclose their assets, weakening the nation’s anti-corruption infrastructure. Future leaders may exploit this gap, citing past behavior to sidestep transparency: “He didn’t declare his assets, I won’t either.”

What appears at first glance to be rhetorical evasion in fact signals a broader institutional failure, where informal precedent begins to eclipse codified governance. Addressing this now is not simply advisable; it’s imperative.

Hichilema’s own words, “Leadership means you must think of the person who is coming after you,” must be weighed against the choices that may now shape future presidencies. If left unchecked, these precedents risk distorting expectations of executive responsibility. The possibility of future leaders commuting daily from locales as distant as Kabwe or beyond, by helicopter no less, underscores the fiscal burden such informality could impose on the state. Our economy is too small for that.

Corruption continues to drain Zambia’s resources, even amidst formal reform efforts. Experts and civil society leaders have long called for mandatory annual asset and liability disclosures. Yet legal inertia allows technical avoidance to persist, dulling the edge of anti-corruption initiatives.

The moment demands legal clarity. Through constitutional reform, Zambia can enshrine requirements for public asset declarations, designate an official presidential residence, and eliminate policy blind spots that erode institutional trust. These reforms are not a critique of one administration; they are a defense of national integrity. Transparent governance lays the groundwork for development; accountability ensures its permanence.

The Constitution should reflect a commitment to clarity, equity, and fiscal restraint. This is not reactionary policymaking. It is responsible stewardship. Zambia’s future deserves laws that empower its citizens, not shield its leaders. And its public record should inspire tomorrow’s generation, not leave them to question yesterday’s silence.

Future Zambian Presidents may not relocate to State House. They may not annually declare assets either. Bill 7 Deferred: A chance to close these legal loopholes.