Dear Editor,

It is shocking that Chingola Municipal Council is now using the Army to go against court orders that are active in Lusaka High Court involving Kasompe Airstrip.

I have never seen such arrogance by the Mayor to even invite the Army for an official courtesy call when he is alive to the court proceedings. Chingola people are not safe with this mayor and the Town Clerk.

I appeal to President Hakainde Hichilema to take interest in the Kasompe Airstrip issue where the council now go to site to demarcate land and give out when the matter is in court, just because he has sold some piece of land within the area to a chinese.

This and many more unpopular maneuvers by the Mayor kuma pit and on land issues will make Chingola a difficult campaigning town for the party, unless new faces are adopted. The current crop is marred with land and dumpsite corruption.

Let those with ears hear.

Charles Mwale

CHINGOLA