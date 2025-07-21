Dear Editor,

I would like firstly to commend the Minister of Local government and Rural development Honorable Gift Sialubalo for his serious stance in making sure he goes round the councils to orient himself with the service delivery issues in our councils, after his appointment to the Ministry.

I am however taken aback when I hear him commending councils with most thorny service delivery issues with the community members.

We have issues that have gone through full council meetings two to three years ago, yet not implemented. Why should such a council and its management be praised when those being served are complaining? Surely, these CDF programs are one thing while the service delivery to communities by these civil servants and elected leaders is another. Burying yourselves in these CDF programs will shock you, not the President, mark my words.

Chingola for example have issues of land relocation for Hellen applicants, up to now the implementation is a sorry site, not talking of Kasompe Airstrip where the council is continually going against court orders by using the Army to harass people and instigate fear.

I am cautioning against praising these councils when you are not meeting the communities being served to hear their challenges that these people in offices are not executing. The Chingola Town Clerk for lack of words is stubborn and arrogant, not only to her juniors, but the party members, and the general members as she claims she is highly connected and cannot be fired. It is therefore shocking to hear such accolades from the Minister being showered on her.

Charles Mwale

CHINGOLA