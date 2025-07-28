Central Province is projected to produce over 92,000 metric tonnes of wheat this year, accounting for more than 59 percent of Zambia’s total national target of 129,000 metric tonnes.CENTRAL TO PRODUCE OVER HALF OF ZAMBIA’S WHEAT IN 2025

Provincial Minister Mwabashike Nkulukusa says the region’s projected wheat output of 92,772 metric tonnes places it among the country’s top producers.

In a speech read on his behalf by Provincial Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe during the second quarter Provincial Development Coordinating Committee (PDCC) meeting held in Kabwe, Mr Nkulukusa also highlighted the province’s strong maize production, contributing 18.5 percent of the national total with a projected 680,000 metric tonnes.

On investment, Mr Nkulukusa said Central Province has attracted over 2 billion US dollars in pledged investments across agriculture, mining, manufacturing, energy and infrastructure in the past three years.

He particularly noted a significant USD 722 million pledge from Chinese investors, including USD 600 million for the Zambia-Jiangxi Multi-Facility Economic Zone of which USD 200 million has already been actualized.

Mr. Nkulukusa described the MFEZ as a major milestone in Zambia’s industrialization agenda, bringing employment, technology transfer, and opportunities for SMEs to link with global markets.

Meanwhile, Kabwe District Commissioner Lennox Shimwambwa, who is also Dean of District Commissioners, raised concerns over delays in implementing community projects under the 2023 Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Mr Shimwambwa also called for improved execution of the Cash for Work Programme, which he said has been moving at a slow pace.