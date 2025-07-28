President Hakainde Hichilema hosted His Excellency Åsmund Grøver Aukrust, Minister for International Development of the Kingdom of Norway, along with his distinguished delegation, in a meeting that reaffirmed the growing partnership between Zambia and Norway.

The visit underscores Zambia’s deep respect for Norway’s post-World War II achievements in resource governance and sustainable development. President Hichilema noted that Zambia is keen to draw lessons from Norway’s expertise in responsible mining, environmental protection, and transparency in the extractive industries — areas that are critical to Zambia’s economic transformation.

“We hold in high regard Norway’s success in managing its natural resources for the benefit of its people,” the President said. “Our government remains committed to adopting global best practices in ensuring our mining sector grows sustainably and equitably.”

The President also emphasized Zambia’s desire to foster deeper cooperation with the Norwegian private sector, particularly in strategic areas such as energy, tourism, agriculture, and mining. These sectors, he noted, are pillars of the country’s economic growth and diversification agenda.

President Hichilema expressed optimism about the progress stemming from the 2023 visit by a high-level delegation from the Norwegian-African Business Council, stating that the engagements are beginning to bear fruit through new opportunities and partnerships.

On the international front, President Hichilema welcomed Norway’s principled stance on reforming the United Nations Security Council, particularly its advocacy for Africa’s rightful representation as an equal partner in global governance.

“The bonds between Zambia and Norway are growing stronger, and today’s visit is a testament to the maturity of our bilateral relationship,” President Hichilema said.

The engagement concluded with a shared commitment to furthering development cooperation, transparency, and inclusive growth in line with the aspirations of both nations.