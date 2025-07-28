Former Minister of Local Government and Housing, Ackson Sejani, who served under the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) government, has died.
Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa, confirmed the development in a statement issued to ZANIS this evening.
Mr Sejani, aged 67, passed away today at Netcare Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Mr Kangwa stated that the late Sejani served as Cabinet Minister from 1991 to 2001 and was Member of Parliament for Mapatizya Constituency from 1991 until 2011.
He also held the position of Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Food and Fisheries between 1997 and 1999, and at the time of his death, he was serving as Chairperson of the Local Government Service Commission.
“Government further wishes to inform members of the public that the Cabinet Office is working in collaboration with the family of the late Ackson Sejani on the funeral arrangements,” said Mr Kangwa.
The funeral is being held at Vorna Valley in Meanwood Ndeke, Chongwe District.
A detailed burial programme will be announced in due course.
To even be MP for a given constituency for 20 straight years and serving under four different republican presidents is no mean feat. I think he had a real formula for Mapatizya and not just rethoric. The political engineer of Mapatizya calculus will be remembered for a very long time to come.
I was hoping to read that he died peacefully at his village. Now the minister funeral won’t be dignified.
Please stop taking your family members to South Africa, no one has ever come back alive. And there are still many died bodies, including former Zambian presidents there, awaiting courts ruling before they are buried. Now ministers follows.