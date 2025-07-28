Former Minister of Local Government and Housing, Ackson Sejani, who served under the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) government, has died.

Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa, confirmed the development in a statement issued to ZANIS this evening.

Mr Sejani, aged 67, passed away today at Netcare Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Mr Kangwa stated that the late Sejani served as Cabinet Minister from 1991 to 2001 and was Member of Parliament for Mapatizya Constituency from 1991 until 2011.

He also held the position of Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Food and Fisheries between 1997 and 1999, and at the time of his death, he was serving as Chairperson of the Local Government Service Commission.

“Government further wishes to inform members of the public that the Cabinet Office is working in collaboration with the family of the late Ackson Sejani on the funeral arrangements,” said Mr Kangwa.

The funeral is being held at Vorna Valley in Meanwood Ndeke, Chongwe District.

A detailed burial programme will be announced in due course.