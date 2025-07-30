After the opening of the Kafulafuta Water Project, Ndola’s Lupili Ward Councilor Emmanuel Mulenga has noted an improvement in access to water and sanitation among citizens in the Mushili Hillside.

Councilor Mulenga says water supply has improved in Mushili Hillside after the installation of pipes and the connection of domestic consumers.

The civic leader is now urging residents to protect water infrastructure.

Speaking to Radio Icengelo News, Councilor Mulenga said the vandalism of pipes and taps in Hillside won’t be tolerated.

“People are now able to access Water in Mushili Hillside and we want more people to have water kwa Mwape as well. I can only appeal to our people to protect the taps and pipes from vandalism,” he said.

Meanwhile, Councilor Mulenga has announced that about Four (4) Kilometers of roads in his ward will be worked on using the Bwana Mkubwa Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and more funds from the Central Government.

Councilor Mulenga says the entire 2025 CDF allocation to Lupili Ward will be channeled toward feeder roads construction.

He said the CDF road works are beginning soon and will cost K1.5 Million.