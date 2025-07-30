The family of Zambia’s late former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu has formally demanded that the Zambian government cover all expenses related to his cancelled funeral and the legal fees arising from the ongoing dispute over his remains.

In documents submitted before the Gauteng Division of the High Court in South Africa, Lungu’s widow Esther Lungu, his children Tasila, Dalitso and Chiyeso, his sister Bertha, nephew Charles Phiri, family lawyer Makebi Zulu, and funeral service provider Two Mountains, argue that the government’s last-minute legal action caused both emotional and financial hardship.

The family is seeking a punitive costs order against the Zambian state, contending that the government’s urgent application—filed just two hours before Lungu’s scheduled burial on June 25—was unjustified and amounted to an abuse of process.

“The launching of an eleventh-hour urgent application on the morning of 25 June 2025, the very date and time scheduled for the funeral of the late President Lungu, with only two hours’ notice to the Respondents… alone justifies a punitive costs order,” the family’s legal submission states.

The respondents claim that the government had been aware, since at least June 18, that the body would not be returned to Zambia by that date, yet waited until the funeral day to act. This, they argue, resulted in the cancellation of a fully arranged funeral in Pretoria—incurring expenses for the venue, transportation, clergy, security, and the funeral home, all in line with Lungu’s expressed burial wishes.

The family accuses the Zambian state of acting in bad faith and politically interfering in a private family matter, asserting that the widow’s legal right to determine burial arrangements has been undermined.

In its own court filings, the government has justified its intervention by citing the need to verify and authenticate the identity of the remains, in compliance with a court order issued by Deputy Judge President Aubrey Phago Ledwana. The body has been kept at a Pretoria funeral parlour for nearly two months amid the escalating legal standoff.

Lungu died on June 5 in Pretoria. While his family opted for a private burial in South Africa, the Zambian government insists that the former Head of State be repatriated and accorded a full state funeral in Lusaka.

The South African High Court is expected to rule on the matter on August 4.