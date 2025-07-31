The Republican Progressive Party (RPP) acknowledges the ongoing public debate regarding the proposed Lands Amendment Bill, which seeks to expand the powers of the Registrar of Lands, including the authority to cancel land titles and oversee the appeals process.

RPP recognizes the government’s intention to streamline land administration and address the growing issue of fraudulently acquired land titles. We agree that safeguarding the integrity of land records and protecting legitimate landowners is critical. However, vesting excessive authority in a single office risks creating a power imbalance. Without proper checks and balances, such a move could lead to misuse of power and erode public confidence in land governance.

To address land-related fraud effectively while preserving due process, RPP advocates for the full implementation of Article 233 of the Constitution, which provides for the creation of a Lands Tribunal within the Lands Commission. This tribunal should be the appropriate, independent body mandated to resolve land disputes and appeals.

Its composition must reflect professional diversity—bringing together experts in land law, human rights, and economics—to ensure decisions are fair, balanced, and informed by multiple perspectives. Additionally, the tribunal’s functions must be embedded within the broader land governance system to guarantee transparency and institutional accountability.

We also call for the accelerated issuance of land titles to indigenous Zambians who have fulfilled all statutory obligations, including the payment of service charges. Continued delays in processing legitimate land claims deepen economic inequality, disenfranchise communities, and stifle development efforts.

On the matter of ministerial oversight in land appeals, RPP emphasizes the need to shield land administration from political interference. Allowing the Minister to intervene risks politicizing sensitive land issues and weakening the independence of institutions. All appeals and title cancellations must be handled by legally empowered, impartial bodies such as the Lands Tribunal.

In conclusion, RPP calls for a balanced and constitutional approach to land reform—one that upholds the rule of law, ensures expert oversight, and strengthens institutions. We remain firmly committed to supporting reforms that promote justice, transparency, and inclusive development for all Zambians.

Issued by:

Leslie Chikuse

President