The National Council for Construction (NCC) has expressed deep concern over the poor workmanship on the Simwanda Bridge project in Kalomo District, in Southern Province.

The bridge being constructed under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) at a cost of over K800,000 has been condemned by the NCC after an on-site inspection.

NCC Executive Director Paul Makasa who led the inspection together with the board chairperson, said the Council was saddened by the loss of significant public resources on a project that does not meet minimum engineering standards.

“As NCC, we are deeply saddened that over K800,000 of taxpayer money has been lost on a poorly executed project that is not fit for its purpose. This bridge will need to be demolished and a new one built from scratch if it is to serve the community safely,” he said.

Professor Makasa was speaking in an interview with ZANIS at the Kalomo town council after the bridge inspection visit.

He said following the findings after the inspection, NCC has summoned Manjenja construction firm, the contractor responsible for the project.

And NCC Board Director Edgar Siakachona said the findings at Simwanda Bridge raise broader concerns about the competencies of the local contractors and local authority’s supervision of CDF-funded infrastructure.