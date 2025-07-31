President Hakainde Hichilema convened a high-level meeting with key stakeholders from Zambia’s tourism industry at State House, in a bid to strengthen intersectoral collaboration and chart a sustainable growth path for one of the country’s fastest-growing economic pillars.

The delegation, led by renowned tourism investor Mr. Mark O’Donnell, engaged in discussions focused on enhancing the resilience and inclusivity of the sector, which welcomed over 2 million visitors in 2024 — a record that underscores its rising significance in Zambia’s economic transformation agenda.

“Tourism remains one of Zambia’s most important renewable resources and continues to register impressive growth,” said President Hichilema. “Its success, however, is inextricably linked with other sectors such as transport, hospitality, energy, and infrastructure.”

The President emphasized the need for continuous dialogue and a shared national vision among all stakeholders, noting that effective coordination is essential to unlocking the full potential of tourism.

“To advance the industry and maximize its economic impact, there must be shared responsibility and mutual support across all sectors,” he said. “This is how we build a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable tourism economy that contributes meaningfully to national development.”

The meeting marks another milestone in the government’s efforts to position tourism as one of the four main pillars of Zambia’s economy, alongside mining, agriculture, and energy. Stakeholders welcomed the President’s call for unity and pledged to work closely with the government to drive investment, promote Zambia as a premier travel destination, and ensure that local communities benefit from tourism-driven growth.