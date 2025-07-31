President Hakainde Hichilema convened a high-level meeting with key stakeholders from Zambia’s tourism industry at State House, in a bid to strengthen intersectoral collaboration and chart a sustainable growth path for one of the country’s fastest-growing economic pillars.
The delegation, led by renowned tourism investor Mr. Mark O’Donnell, engaged in discussions focused on enhancing the resilience and inclusivity of the sector, which welcomed over 2 million visitors in 2024 — a record that underscores its rising significance in Zambia’s economic transformation agenda.
“Tourism remains one of Zambia’s most important renewable resources and continues to register impressive growth,” said President Hichilema. “Its success, however, is inextricably linked with other sectors such as transport, hospitality, energy, and infrastructure.”
The President emphasized the need for continuous dialogue and a shared national vision among all stakeholders, noting that effective coordination is essential to unlocking the full potential of tourism.
“To advance the industry and maximize its economic impact, there must be shared responsibility and mutual support across all sectors,” he said. “This is how we build a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable tourism economy that contributes meaningfully to national development.”
The meeting marks another milestone in the government’s efforts to position tourism as one of the four main pillars of Zambia’s economy, alongside mining, agriculture, and energy. Stakeholders welcomed the President’s call for unity and pledged to work closely with the government to drive investment, promote Zambia as a premier travel destination, and ensure that local communities benefit from tourism-driven growth.
Please lets slow down on the talking and sort out the diesel shortage, load shedding, and rampant corruption
Completely nothing has changed in our living standards ever since the UPND came into power in 2021. Judging by the cost of essential commodities, the cost of living has even gone up compared to when we had the PF which we voted out. Too much talking currently and self praise, totally disconnected to the situation on the ground. And on Saturday, they are in Church
UPND economic statistics at variance with the pocket power. Just propaganda now, projecting free education which nobody even went to the polling station to vote for, people went to the polling station in 2021 to vote for cheaper mealie meal, cheaper fuel, cheaper fertiliser, an exchange rate of 15 kwacha and below, and an end to load shedding. And of course they are excited with tuma bye elections ‘wins’ which even PF was winning but the reality came in during the real elections
Where do you think things have changed in the world? The world is globally interconnected economic wise. It is somehow like when water finding its own level. Any person in any country that depends on the government more than 50% is complaining daily. Ask yourself what you’re capable of doing without government’s help before you seek dependence.
Why is fuel in Malawi cheaper than Zambia in the same connected global village
Nobody is even complaining, people are just voicing reality. Remember they were promised, they even remember the figures they were told when HH was campaigning in 2021 and before, fuel was to be K12 after cutting out the ‘middle men’. So don’t gag people here
Things have changed and improved a great deal in Burkina Fasso. I am just coming from there and their economy is showing signs of real progress
We are complaining of unfulfilled promises which were voluntarily given to us whether we are 50% dependent on government or not. Obviously you are trying to bring in a new variable of dependence on government, the bottom line is that we were promised and we are just asking that which we were promised, and not your weak argument of depending on government or not. Even time frame given – sworn in at 10hrs and Kwacha picks at 14hrs to a dollar – VOLUNTARILY AND NOT UNDER DURESS
@Geo Wanki dont use the exchange rate as a basis for suggesting that fuel is cheaper in Malawi or the rethoric that people are making.
If life is so much better in Malawi; why are Malawians traffiking themselves into Zambia and obtaining NRCs? The grass seems greener from afar.
With the way these leaders have failed, where the cost of living is very high, and they are playing this psychological game that fuel and exchange rate have come down, when the said reductions have very little impact on our lives, and our brothers in other parts of the country are even still refuelling in neighbouring countries where fuel is cheaper. And yet ful of self praise, now they are praising tourism. Meanwhile common man still mark timing and at stand still. Why don’t leaders who fail to improve the lives of citizens resign, is there no such provision.
When we see these headlines we think new dawn is doing very fine but then they are still
Borrowing from IMF and others.On the other
Hand we see report from FIC that large sums
Of money has been externalised so how can
We progress?
Moto, its just for the gullible Zambians and paid cadres and relatives to defend the indefensible, the cost of living is unbearable and one should be in support, just how