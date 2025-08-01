Ministry Mines and Mineral Development Permanent Secretary Kabeta Hapenga says government has come up with market centres for the purpose of selling minerals.

Dr Hapenga says the market centres will be piloted in an almagamented manner in Mumbwa, Chisamba, Rufunsa and Mpika districts.

He said this in Mufumbwe district when he called on District Commissioner, Elijah Munyompe.

He cited that this amalgamation arrangement has progressed well in Ghana, West Africa, which he believes can also work in Zambia.

And United Party for National Development (UPND) Mufumbwe Member of Parliament Elliot Kamondo urged the government to expedite the issuance of offer letters to the artisanal and small-scale miners.