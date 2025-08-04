‎Mine Workers Union of Zambia (MUZ) General Secretary George Mumba says effective dialogue is needed urgently to sort out the impasse surrounding mining by small scale miners at Senseli Open Pit Mine in Chingola.

‎

‎One person died and several properties were destroyed as fresh riots erupted in Chingola after the informal miners were denied access to the Senseli Open Pit Mine this week.

‎

‎Mr. Mumba said there should be real engagement involving the mine owners, Government and the youths involved in informal mining at Senseli.

‎

‎He said minerals should benefit the people through formalised and safe mining.

‎

‎”I think the engagement in Chingola should be real. I think there is a need for serious dialogue so that overall the win-win situation is found. If you look at the youths in Chingola that is the only thing they have so obviously an indicator is that it is because they are being told to move out and when they reflect they realise that it is literally cutting their source of living,” Mr. Mumba told Radio Icengelo News at Katilungu House in Kitwe.

‎

‎”So how best can we have a win-win situation? That’s why there is a need to sit around the table so that overall we can have safe mining, local empowerment and we have the owners of the mine benefit,” he said.