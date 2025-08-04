In a move hailed by the Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU), Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Hon. Sylvia Masebo, MP, has deferred the controversial Lands and Deeds Registry (Amendment) Bill No. 13 of 2025, pending further stakeholder consultations. The postponement follows recommendations from the National Assembly’s Committee on Agriculture, Lands and Natural Resources, which convened hearings to gather views from farmers, land users, and other affected parties.

ZNFU President Jervis Zimba lauded the Minister’s leadership, emphasizing that the decision reflects the government’s commitment to transparent and participatory law‐making. “Meaningful stakeholder engagement is essential in tackling the complex challenges in our land administration system,” Zimba commented. He expressed gratitude to the Committee for its diligence in listening to concerns raised by the Union and other interest groups.

At issue are persistent cases of fraudulent land title issuance, which have eroded public confidence and undermined investments in agriculture. ZNFU has urged law enforcement agencies to prioritize criminal proceedings against those responsible, arguing that swift action will help restore trust in the titling system and reinforce the rule of law. “Decisive resolutions in these cases will protect the rights of genuine land users and safeguard the integrity of our registry,” Zimba added.

With the bill’s parliamentary process now on hold, ZNFU has pledged to engage actively in the forthcoming consultation phase led by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources. The Union intends to leverage its nationwide network to ensure that farmers’ voices are heard, contributing practical solutions for land governance reform. ZNFU’s participation will focus on crafting measures that balance secure land tenure with the needs of agricultural development and private investment.

Looking ahead, ZNFU remains optimistic that the expanded dialogue will yield a more robust legislative framework for land administration. By fostering collaboration between government, civil society, and the private sector, stakeholders aim to build a system that is accountable, transparent, and capable of supporting sustainable livelihoods across Zambia’s rural landscape.