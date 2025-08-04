The Non-Governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has expressed concern over the United States’ decision to cut development aid to Zambia, warning that the move could severely affect women and girls.

NGOCC Executive Director Anne Anamela said the aid reduction threatens progress in areas such as reproductive health, education and women’s economic empowerment.

Speaking during a symposium on global geopolitical shifts in Ndola, Ms Anamela noted that shifting donor strategies and emerging global power dynamics have created uncertainty for gender-focused programmes that rely heavily on foreign support.

Ms Anamela warned that cuts in aid could strain vital services like maternal healthcare and access to contraception and increase pressure on Zambia’s already fragile civil society.

Meanwhile, International Relations Expert Lazarous Kapambwe urged Zambia to adopt a more strategic diplomatic approach focused on national interests, particularly in trade and investment.

The symposium was organised by the Southern African Institute for Policy and Research (SAIPAR) in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation was held under the theme “Zambia in a Shifting World Order: Strategic Responses to Global Geopolitical Reconfiguration.”