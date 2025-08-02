The Government of the Republic of Zambia was honoured to receive His Excellency, Advocate Duma Gideon Boko, President of the Republic of Botswana, on a State Visit to Zambia.
President Boko’s visit marks a significant milestone in the longstanding bilateral relations between our two countries. During his visit, His Excellency co-chaired the inaugural session of the Zambia–Botswana Bi-National Commission and served as Guest of Honour at the official opening of the 97th Zambia Agriculture and Commercial Show.
President Hakainde Hichilema underscored the strategic importance of Zambia’s relationship with Botswana, rooted in shared values, mutual respect, and a common vision for regional cooperation and sustainable development.
“We remain fully committed to leveraging this deep-rooted partnership to promote inclusive economic growth through enhanced trade and investment, infrastructure development, and people-to-people exchanges,” said President Hichilema.
Several Memoranda of Understanding were signed to strengthen cooperation in key sectors including agriculture, energy, transport, tourism, and disaster risk management.
The State Visit concluded with a formal farewell ceremony at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.
How successful? You journalists owe us explanations after assaulting us with cliches such as “successful”. Citing at least one failed state visit would greatly help.
Exactly
Why not successful National Diesel Shortage Or Loadshedding
Give cerdit when credit due no use it like confetti
I suppose if he came and left, that is a success.
That is the key to development and self sufficiency in our region…….
Key trade deals……
Not only in agriculture, but in finance, construction and engineering……..
Let’s try and eat into some of South Africa’s export pies
FWD2041
@Spaka ,finance is Indian-run ,construction & engineering is Chinese .Only inefficient/unprofessional and often epileptic agriculture is dominated by the natives…so where the trade deals there for Zambians?
So many successful state visits to Zambia since 1964 yet the statistics show the country is still poor,underdeveloped and,in many cases,actually there’s been serious backsliding.
Per capita GDP is still $1240 per yr , how can the average Zambian family live well on that measly yearly income?Botswana is actually laughing at us o this state visit.