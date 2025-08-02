The Government of the Republic of Zambia was honoured to receive His Excellency, Advocate Duma Gideon Boko, President of the Republic of Botswana, on a State Visit to Zambia.

President Boko’s visit marks a significant milestone in the longstanding bilateral relations between our two countries. During his visit, His Excellency co-chaired the inaugural session of the Zambia–Botswana Bi-National Commission and served as Guest of Honour at the official opening of the 97th Zambia Agriculture and Commercial Show.

President Hakainde Hichilema underscored the strategic importance of Zambia’s relationship with Botswana, rooted in shared values, mutual respect, and a common vision for regional cooperation and sustainable development.

“We remain fully committed to leveraging this deep-rooted partnership to promote inclusive economic growth through enhanced trade and investment, infrastructure development, and people-to-people exchanges,” said President Hichilema.

Several Memoranda of Understanding were signed to strengthen cooperation in key sectors including agriculture, energy, transport, tourism, and disaster risk management.

The State Visit concluded with a formal farewell ceremony at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.