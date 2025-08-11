Dr.Nevers Mumba has strongly condemned the conduct of a provincial minister and known cadres from the United Party for National Development (UPND) following a viral video in which late former President Edgar Lungu’s body was referred to as “akatumbi” — meaning a small or insignificant corpse.
Describing the remarks as “shameful, un-Zambian, and un-Christian,” Dr.Mumba stressed that no political affiliation could justify such disrespect toward the dead. He urged the UPND leadership to officially reprimand those involved and publicly distance itself from the incident.
“It is unfortunate that, in our restraint from making a hurried comment, some assumed silence meant endorsement. Absolutely not,” he said. “Let us mind what we say or do, whether in person or on social media. God is watching.”
The statement further warned that such conduct erodes national values and invites “a withdrawal of God’s blessings” as a nation.
Reports indicate that those involved in the incident have faced strong public backlash from Zambians across the country and have since issued a public apology.
The Dr.Mumba concluded with a call for unity and decency: “Let Zambia choose the higher road.”
