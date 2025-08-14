Sampa Pushes for Nullification of 2023 PF Party Convention

Patriotic Front (PF) Leader of the Opposition, Miles Bwalya Sampa, has formally submitted to the High Court a request to nullify the party’s 2023 general conference that saw him elected as president. Sampa says the move is intended to pave the way for a fresh, inclusive convention that will open the door for all who had previously applied, as well as new aspirants, to contest the party presidency.

In his statement, Sampa stressed that the ultimate objective is to produce a leader with broad consensus from all stakeholders of the PF. He argued that such inclusivity is critical in light of the death of former president and PF patriarch, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, a development that has reshaped the party’s internal dynamics. “Only a person who knows they have zero support at the grassroots is likely to be against this proposition,” Sampa declared, likening the process to a “rematch football game” that no true competitor should fear.

Sampa insists that restarting the process is the best route to restoring unity and credibility within the PF, which in recent years has been deeply divided over leadership legitimacy. The party now awaits the High Court’s ruling before it can proceed to a general conference, which Sampa says will be decisive in charting the PF’s future.

The PF’s current leadership wrangles can be traced back to the aftermath of the 2021 general elections, when the party lost power to the United Party for National Development (UPND) under President Hakainde Hichilema. The defeat triggered a scramble for succession as Edgar Lungu initially stepped back from active politics. Several senior figures positioned themselves to take over, but internal rivalries quickly emerged, with camps forming around competing personalities.

The 2023 convention, which eventually elected Sampa as PF president, was itself a subject of controversy. Critics within the party alleged that it had been convened without full consensus and excluded certain candidates. Some members questioned the legality of the processes leading up to the vote, while others accused Sampa’s faction of fast-tracking the event to consolidate control. Several senior PF figures refused to recognise the outcome, leading to prolonged disputes in court and in the media.

These divisions were further compounded by shifting alliances and the return of Edgar Lungu to the political scene. His re-emergence unsettled existing leadership structures and emboldened factions opposed to Sampa. Meanwhile, the PF’s standing in national politics continued to be tested by the need to position itself as a credible opposition ahead of the 2026 elections.

The death of Lungu earlier this year has now left the party at a crossroads. For many PF members, his passing has created both a vacuum and an opportunity for reconciliation. Sampa’s proposal to nullify the 2023 convention appears aimed at resetting the leadership process in a way that can heal internal fractures and bring rival factions under one umbrella. By calling for an open contest, Sampa is positioning himself as a unifying figure willing to subject his mandate to renewed scrutiny.

If the High Court grants Sampa’s request, the PF will be forced back to the drawing board, holding a fresh general conference where all eligible candidates can contest. This would not only reopen the race for party president but could also shift the balance of power within the opposition ahead of 2026. A transparent and widely accepted process could strengthen the PF’s legitimacy and its ability to challenge the ruling UPND.

However, the risks remain high. Another contentious or poorly managed convention could deepen divisions, weaken the party’s appeal to voters, and embolden smaller opposition parties seeking to capitalise on PF’s instability. Sampa’s critics may see his move as a calculated gamble to reassert control, while supporters argue it is a principled step toward inclusivity and unity.

For now, the PF’s internal fate rests partly in the hands of the judiciary. The High Court’s decision will determine whether the party embarks on a new leadership journey or continues under the contested mandate from 2023. Either way, the outcome will have lasting repercussions for Zambia’s political landscape as the countdown to the next general election intensifies.