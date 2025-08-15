A 40-year-old man of Mwense District in Luapula Province has strangled his 62-year-old mother-in-law to death.

The incident happened on August 12, 2025 around 02.00 hours in Mpunga Village in Chief Katuta Kampemba’s area.

Luapula Police Commanding Officer, Mwala Yuyi confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Esther Miyambo allegedly murdered by strangulation by her son in law, Justin Chibwe.

Mr Yuyi said Chibwe has been separated from his wife, Dryness Kunda, daughter of the deceased, who was staying with her mother during the separation period.

Mr Yuyi said on the fateful day the wife of the accused was sleeping with her mother in the house when Chibwe forcedly broke in and attacked the duo.

The Police Commanding also disclosed that Chibwe also beat his estranged wife as she tried to rescue her mother.

Kunda was only rescued by the neighbours responding to her call for help.

Mr Yuyi added that the deceased body was found with a dislocated neck while Kunda who has since been admitted to Chibondo Rural Health Centre sustained a swollen right eye, cut on the head and general body pains.

Chibwe has been arrested while the body of the deceased has been deposited in the Mambilima Mission Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.