The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has appointed veteran administrator Machacha Shepande as the new general secretary.

Shepande takes over from Reuben Kamanga who steps down on mutual terms after serving for two years.FAZ has also agreed to mutually separate with deputy general secretary John Msimuko.

FAZ president Keith Mweemba congratulated Shepande on his new appointment and wished him well.

“The Executive Committee of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) convened and deliberated on a wide range of issues, among them the appointment of the new general secretary. On behalf of my executive, I wish to announce that we have appointed Mr. Machacha Shepande as general secretary,” says Mweemba.

“Mr. Shepande needs no introduction in the game having previously served as general secretary at FAZ under the Evaristo Kasunga era. He has served the game in a period spanning over 30 years and will no doubt take secretariat to

the next level.”

Mweemba has thanked the outgoing general secretary and his deputy for their service to the game during their tenure.

“I wish to thank Mr. Reuben Kamanga and Mr. John Msimuko for the time served and wish them the best of luck in their next chapter. I advise them to keep their doors open and remain open to serving the game in other capacities,”he says.

Shepande also served as Head of Sport at the African Union Commission in Addis Ababa for over 10 years. He holds a BA in Education and a Masters in Sociology and Development Studies. He previously served as National Sports Council of Zambia general secretary.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER