Advertisement Banner
Sunday, August 17, 2025
Subscribe
Advertisement Banner
Rural News

ZESCO to execute 23,000 subsidized connections

By Chief Editor
0
276 views
ZESCO

Share

ZESCO Spokesperson Matongo Maumbi says the entire Northwestern Province qualifies for a standard electricity connection of infrastructure at a rate of K300 through subsidized connections targeting 23,000 connections across the country.

Mr Maumbi says the government secured some funds to pay for the difference of over 4, 00 Kwacha that clients may be serving for connection.

Mr Mumbi was speaking at a media breakfast meeting in Solwezi. Mr Maumbi said there has been a challenge of connection fee hence the government came up with the initiative to increase access to Electricity for everyone.

He stressed that he is in the Province to sensitise the people on the subsidised electricity connection.Mr Maumbi clarified that the subsidised electricity connection runs from 2025 to 2027.

[ZANIS]

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Advertisement Banner

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times

Discover more from Lusaka Times-Zambia's Leading Online News Site - LusakaTimes.com

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading