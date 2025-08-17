ZESCO Spokesperson Matongo Maumbi says the entire Northwestern Province qualifies for a standard electricity connection of infrastructure at a rate of K300 through subsidized connections targeting 23,000 connections across the country.

Mr Maumbi says the government secured some funds to pay for the difference of over 4, 00 Kwacha that clients may be serving for connection.

Mr Mumbi was speaking at a media breakfast meeting in Solwezi. Mr Maumbi said there has been a challenge of connection fee hence the government came up with the initiative to increase access to Electricity for everyone.

He stressed that he is in the Province to sensitise the people on the subsidised electricity connection.Mr Maumbi clarified that the subsidised electricity connection runs from 2025 to 2027.

[ZANIS]