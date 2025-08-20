A 50 year old man of Lumezi District of Eastern Province is nursing injuries at Chipata Central Hospital after he was reportedly attacked by a crocodile on Luangwa River.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Robertson Mweemba, has told ZANIS confirmed that the incident happened on August 18, 2025 around 21:00 hours in Chitungulu area.Mr Mweemba identified the victim as Frackson Zulu, aged 50, of Chief Chitungulu’s area in Lumezi.He revealed that the victim sustained deep multiple injuries on his left leg.

“Brief facts are that the victim, in the company of his friend, went fishing on Saturday August 16, 2025, and they had been camping since that day,” he explained.

Mr Mweemba indicated that the victim was attacked when he came out of the canoe to grab a net.

“The moment the victim came out of the canoe trying to pull the net, a crocodile got hold of him on his left leg trying to drag him into the deep water,” he explained.

He further disclosed that the friend managed to pick a log and hit the crocodile until it let go of the victim who was later pulled out of the water.

Mr Mweemba said the victim was taken to Chitungulu Clinic before he was referred to Lumezi Hospital, and later referred to Chipata Central Hospital for further treatment due to the seriousness of the injuries.