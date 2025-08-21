President Hakainde Hichilema has welcomed organisations that supplement government’s agenda to improve the education sector, which he has described as a catalyst for economic growth of the country.

Mr Hichilema says education is paramount in government’s efforts to achieve its economic growth, adding that his administration is working tirelessly to grow the economy.

Speaking when the UK based religious leader, BHAI SHAIB, and his delegation paid a courtesy call on him at the State House in Lusaka today, Mr Hichilema explained that his Government is growing the economy to generate resources that can be channelled to support the education sector.

“I believe that education is key to the country’s economic growth and my Administration welcomes organisations that invest in the education sector, to supplement our efforts in our journey to provide quality education,” he said.

The Head of State has since commended Guru Nanak Nshkam Sewak Jatha (GNNSJ) spiritual leader, Bhai Shaib, for investing in education, health and religion.

“Let me commend you for doing a lot of noble work in the area of education, as you know education is very important of course religion, I consider education as the best investment and equaliser, it is the best gift we can give to our children and grandchildren and generations to come,” he added.

He further reiterated that his Government is focused on growing the economy to create job opportunities for the people, especially the youthful population.

The President noted that his administration is working to increase the treasury income to support children in school, the sick and the old as well as persons with disabilities.

And Guru Nanak Nshkam Sewak Jatha spiritual leader, BHAI Shaib explained that his organisation has invested in education, health and religion to help the people of Zambia.

He disclosed that his organisation yesterday also commissioned a clinic in Lusaka’s Mumana area to help address the health challenges that people are faced with.