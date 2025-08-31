ZedMobile attracts 1 million subscribers in 12 months

Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati, has commended ZedMobile for achieving a remarkable milestone of one million subscribers within just one year of operation.

Mr Mutati has described the success as a testament to resilience, innovation, and strategic partnerships.

Speaking during ZedMobile’s first anniversary celebration in Lusaka, Mr Mutati praised the company for its determination and boldness in penetrating Zambia’s highly competitive telecommunications sector.

He singled out the partnership with Baicells as a key factor in ZedMobile’s rapid growth.

The minister however cautioned ZedMobile not to rest because of its laurels, stressing that the one million milestone achievement should serve as motivation to aim even higher.

He also advised that ZedMobile’s growth must translate into improved service delivery, particularly for low-income citizens.

“Connectivity should inspire lives, enabling even the poorest Zambians to say ‘hello’ and ‘thank you’. That is when you are truly transforming lives,” he said.

Mr Mutati further urged ZedMobile to invest in the quality of service by minimising dropped calls and ensuring reliable nationwide coverage.

He said government is commitment to supporting the telecommunication sector through progressive regulation that shifts competition from infrastructure building to enhancing service delivery.

“Digital growth remains central to Zambia’s economic expansion,” he said.

ZedMobile has engaged Baicells to install satellites in regions where the mobile phone service provider has presence in the country.

And Baicells Director of Product Management, Nick Wang, applauded the milestones achieved through the partnership with ZedMobile and expressed optimism about the future of digital connectivity in Zambia.

“Today, ZedMobile’s network is no longer just a blueprint on paper but a reality, serving multiple cities across Zambia,” Mr Wang said.

He emphasised the transformative power of technology, noting that connectivity is not merely about communication but also an engine for development and a bridge across the digital divide.

He added that ZedMobile’s progress is already making a visible impact on Zambia’s social and economic landscape.

Mr Wang reiterated Baicells’ mission to “connect more with less” and described ZedMobile as a like-minded partner.

Meanwhile, ZedMobile Chief Executive Officer, Chisanga Kaziya, said the company’s vision is to become Zambia’s most trusted, innovative, and customer-focused telecom brand.

“We are not just celebrating the past, we are mapping out the future,” he said,

Mr Kaziya added that the journey ahead would demand more ambition, more innovation, and more courage.

“We are ready because we know we have the people, the resources, and the partnerships to propel us forward,” he said

He expressed gratitude to technology partners such as Baicells for providing robust systems, subcontractors for their professionalism, and the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) for guiding the company during its formative year.

Mr Kaziya has since called upon partners and customers to continue walking the journey with ZedMobile, noting that the company’s success so far has been a product of collaboration.

The function ended on a joyful note as some lucky customers walked away with exciting prizes.

One customer, Dalitso Mwanza won K5,000, while Ms Olipa Mwanza drove home a brand-new Suzuki Fronx motor vehicle in the first draw of the Win-a Car promotion.