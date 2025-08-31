Message For Today: Stand Out

Today’s Scripture

When [Joseph’s] master saw that the LORD was with him and that the LORD gave him success in everything he did…Potiphar put him in charge of his household, and he entrusted to his care everything he owned.

Genesis 39:3–4, NIV

Stand Out

Friend, because there was a blessing on Joseph’s life, he went from being an unnoticed, insignificant slave to being the favorite. Potiphar was so impressed he put Joseph in charge of his household. That’s the power of the blessing. When people try to push you down, it causes you to rise up. When people try to discount you, it causes you to be noticed. There were other people working for Potiphar who had more seniority, more training, and more experience, but the blessing on Joseph’s life caused him to stand out.

People may not recognize you yet. Your boss doesn’t give you credit. Relatives discount you and think you don’t have much to offer. You may be overlooked now, but the time is coming where you’re going to be noticed. Keep doing the right thing, honoring God, being your best. People are going to recognize your value, your gifts, your talents. God is going to cause you to stand out. You’re going to go from being unnoticed to being in charge, from being not recognized to being the favorite. That’s the blessing on your life.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for the gifts and talents that You have given me. Thank You for calling me to keep developing my skills and being my best in whatever I do. I choose to walk in Your blessing no matter what my situation is, knowing You are causing me to rise to the top. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”