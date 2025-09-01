Clergyman calls for concerted efforts against defilement, killings

A clergyman in Kasama district has called for concerted efforts in the fight against child defilement and other forms of abuse.

Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) Northern Province Chairperson, Joseph Nkonde, said there is need for everyone to rise up and fight the vice.

Reverend Nkonde, who is also the minister in charge at the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) St Luke’s congregation in Kasama, was speaking in a telephone interview with ZANIS.

He explained that the increasing incidents of sexual abuse demands for immediate action.

“For me the issue of defilement is a fight for everyone; we need to rise up in the country and fight this vice because if they defile my neighbour’s child, tomorrow it may be my child, so we need to fight it. This should not be left for the government alone, or the church; it is the fight for everyone,” he said.

He has since appealed to the government to put up stiff laws to punish perpetrators.

He further urged the government to establish safe places for victims and provide counselling.

“My plea to the government, especially parliament, is to come up with stiff laws to punish perpetrators and also to see how they can counsel and help the victims,” Reverend Nkonde pleaded.

The CCZ Chairperson also expressed concern about the killings happening in the various parts of the country.

He described the act as evil and inhuman.

“Where are we going as a nation? Why should we allow people to kill each other? We all have the right to life, and no one should take away another person’s life,” he said.

Rev. Nkonde has since called on the church to come together and pray for the nation.