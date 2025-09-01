Only 59% Zambians are aware about climate change-Survey

Only 59 percent of Zambian citizens are aware of climate change, according to the 2024 round ten survey conducted by the Afrobarometer team.

Led by the Institute of Economic and Social Research (INESOR) in Zambia, the Afrobarometer survey findings reveal that some parts of the population in both rural and urban areas lack knowledge of climate change.

Research Fellow at the Institute of Economic and Social Research (INESOR), Edward Chibwili, disclosed that only 59 percent of the Zambian population have knowledge about climate change.

Mr Chibwili has since called for increased sensitisation on the phenomenon.

“We need to ensure that we sensitise our people about the dangers of climate change,” he said.

He was speaking in an interview with Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) during the Afrobarometer Journalists’ training,

He stated that livestock farmers need to be educated on better grazing practices to minimize the impact on the environment.

And Afrobarometer Capacity Building Manager, Dominique Dryding, said the media is an important stakeholder in the dissemination of Afrobarometer research results

“We are hoping to equip journalists with the skills to analyse and interpret the data we produce,” Ms Dryding said.

She added that the training will help journalists learn how to use Afrobarometer online data analysis for writing news stories and networking opportunities.

Meanwhile, Afrobarometer’s Capacity Building Manager for Advanced Track, Kamal Yakubu, said journalists are advocates for the people to the government through storytelling.

“In terms of democracy, Journalists traditionally are the voices of the people to the government and other stakeholders in the country,” he said.

At the same event, Magnet Newspaper Journalist, Margaret Malenga, revealed that after the Afrobarometer training, she will be able to collect data not only for Zambia but also for other countries.

“Not only can I find data on Zambia, but I can find numerous data for other countries as well, which is cost-effective and time-effective for me,” she said.

Afrobarometer is a non-profit company limited by guarantee with headquarters in Ghana. It conducts public attitude surveys on democracy, governance, the economy, and society for 39 countries, including Zambia.