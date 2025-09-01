Media key in amplifying citizens’ voices-Mweetwa

Minister of Information and Media, Cornelius Mweetwa says the media play an important role in amplifying the voices of the citizens in the country.

Mr Mweetwa says the media convey people’s messages at all levels of society thereby fulfilling the role of the fourth estate.

He was speaking when he officiated at the Chara Media, Power Presence Magazine launch in Lusaka.

Mr Mweetwa said government fully supports entrepreneurial initiatives such as the one that Chara Media is putting across.

He noted that such initiatives align with government policy objectives that empower young people with skills and address unemployment.

The minister observed that the newly launched magazine dubbed ‘Power Presence Magazine’, will serve as a catalyst not only for positive change but for empowering citizens as well as fostering a conducive environment for aspirations to flourish.

He added that such initiatives contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development.

“Chara Media’s remarkable journey marked by unrelenting drive and perseverance is a shining example of what can be achieved when individuals remain loyal to their dreams,” he stated.

And CEO and Founder of the Power Presence, Chimwemwe Lungu, thanked the government for its open-door policy.

Ms Lungu has since appealed for continued support to similar initiatives by young people.

And ZESCO Board Chairperson, Vickson Ncube, said responsibility and empathy are vital for young people to fulfil their dreams in life.