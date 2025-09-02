Bank of Zambia launches new K100 and K50 banknotes

The Bank of Zambia has commenced the issuance of new K100 and K50 banknotes under the Heritage Series, marking a significant milestone in the rollout of the new currency notes.

Bank of Zambia Assistant Director for Communications, Besnat Mwanza said the move completes the full rollout of the Heritage Series banknotes into circulation.

Ms Mwanza revealed that the new banknotes feature has advanced security elements, unique cultural motifs, as well as distinctive designs that celebrate Zambia’s rich heritage.

“They are designed to improve transaction security, enhance public confidence in the monetary system, and provide a symbol of national pride,” she said.

Ms Mwanza pointed out that the banknotes reveal Zambia’s rich cultural heritage plus natural beauty.

She stated that bank notes also have feature elements such as the flying African Fish Eagle, six major waterfalls, advanced security features among other features to prevent counterfeiting.

“ Raised ink patterns enhance accessibility for visually impaired users,” she added.

Ms Mwanza further emphasised that the Bank of Zambia has already withdrawn K9.9 billion worth of old notes, representing 44.3% of those previously in circulation.

The old K100 and K50 notes will cease to be legal tender, and the public is encouraged to exchange them for new notes.

“To facilitate a smooth transition, the Bank of Zambia has launched the Zambian Banknotes mobile application, available on Google Play and the iOS App Store,” she said.

She also added that the app provides interactive visuals and detailed explanations of the new notes security features, helping users to distinguish between genuine notes and counterfeits.

Ms Mwanza further urged the public to familiarise themselves with the new banknotes and report any suspicious activity.

“This initiative aims to strengthen public confidence in the monetary system and promote a cashless economy while catering to citizens who rely on cash transactions,” she added.