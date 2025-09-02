Chadiza Police arrest two people for defilement and rape

Chadiza District has recorded another molestation culminating in two criminal cases within the space of one week.

One is a defilement case of an eight-year-old girl of Sanipemba village in Chief Mwangala’s area, involving a 25-year-old man of the same area.

Police arrested Innocent Phiri on 29th of August 2025, and is currently in custody.

Another case of rape was perpetrated by a 38-year-old man of Kamchacha Village in Mlolo Chiefdom of Chadiza District.

The matter was reported by the biological mother of the 18-year-old who was raped by her step father on 24th of August 2025.

Misozi Banda, 45, said on 23rd of August 2025, she left two female adolescents in custody of their step father and went for an overnight stay at the traditional ceremony called Chinamwali at a nearby village.

The step father, January Phiri 38, of the same abode then took advantage of the elder daughter by dragging her from her bedroom to his bedroom and raped her.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, Robertson Mweemba, confirmed that a medical report was given to the victim and a docket was opened.