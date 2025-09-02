ZACL board dissolved

Ministry of Transport and Logistics has dissolved the Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL) Board of Directors, in a bid of ensuring that it aligns with the government’s vision for the sector.

Minister of Transport and Logistics, Frank Tayali, says the new era of transport infrastructure development, requires that all institutions are guided by a board that can fully support and execute the government’s vision.

“The dissolution is a key step in ensuring that the governance of ZACL is fully aligned with the government’s strategic objectives for the transport and logistics sector and in particular the aviation subsector,” said Mr Tayali.

Mr Tayali added that the process of re-constituting a new board is already underway, and its members will be announced in due course.

“We appreciate the past service of the outgoing directors and wish them success in their future endeavors,” added Mr Tayali.

ZANIS