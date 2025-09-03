President Hichilema Reaffirms Commitment to Education as UNZA Students Visit State House

President Hakainde Hichilema hosted thousands of University of Zambia (UNZA) students from both the Great East Road and Ridgeway campuses at State House, where they unveiled their newly elected student leadership for the 2025/2026 academic year.

Addressing the gathering, President Hichilema emphasized that education remains a cornerstone of his administration’s development agenda.

“Education is the best investment, equaliser, and inheritance,” he said, stressing that government’s reforms are aimed at ensuring all Zambians have access to quality higher learning opportunities.

He highlighted ongoing government efforts to address challenges facing students, including accommodation shortages, sanitation concerns, and the need to expand access to higher education loans.

“We will not relent in our investment drive into the education sector because an educated and skilled population is the guaranteed pathway to economic and social development,” the President affirmed.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to the UNZA community, warmly acknowledging the presence of students from both campuses.

