Abduction Case Trial Against Sun Pharmaceuticals Directors Postponed To A Later Date

Lusaka- 9th September 2025

The matter in which Sun Pharmaceuticals Directors have sued the Attorney General with five others is wgich was scheduled to come up on 15th September 2025 before the Lusaka High Court has been postponed.

Vinod and Uddit Sadhu have sued; Rashid Munali, Malambo(Police Officer), Mwila Chintu, Bernard Phiri (police officer based in Sesheke at the time), and Mweemba ( Police Officers).

The Sadhus were abducted on 29th September 2022 by persons claiming to be police officers and thise identified as some UPND members, and were held incognito for twenty four (24) hours.

They were held incognito for many hours at an unkown place, a place they have since come to identify as Plot No.39, Lufubu road Kalundu, Lusaka.

They were threatened and asked to sign documents and directed to surrender their shareholding in Sun Pharmaceuticals, a company they have owned since 1991.

They later managed to phone for outside help a matter that alarmed the abductors and they were forcibly taken to Chelston Police Station.

The abductors continued to request that the Sadhus sign the documents which would be the basis for their release.

The matter is before Judge Hon. Mrs. Justice Conveptor Chinyanwa Zulu