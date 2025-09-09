Civil servants warn of strike over salary delays.

The Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CSAWUZ) has threatened to call a strike if government fails to resolve persistent salary delays affecting thousands of public workers. The union says delays of up to two weeks have become common in recent months, leaving employees struggling to meet basic obligations such as rent and school fees.

Union president Davy Chiyobe said the problem has been worsening despite repeated assurances from the Ministry of Finance. “Our members are not begging; they are demanding what they have worked for. Salaries are a contractual right. Every delay is a breach of trust,” Chiyobe declared.

Civil servants across ministries reported borrowing heavily from informal lenders to survive, often at exorbitant interest rates. Teachers and health workers said morale was plummeting, with some threatening to abandon their posts if payments are not regularised.

The Ministry of Finance attributes the delays to “technical adjustments” in the payroll system linked to new reforms. Officials insist salaries are being paid within the month, though sometimes later than expected. But unions dismiss this as inadequate, arguing that consistency is essential for workers’ financial stability.

CSAWUZ has given government a two-week ultimatum, failing which it will mobilise members for industrial action. The union is also consulting with other public sector unions to mount a coordinated response.

Labour analysts warn that a strike by civil servants would cripple public services, especially in health and education. They argue that government must act quickly to restore trust, even if it requires short-term borrowing to stabilise the payroll.

With elections approaching in 2026, salary issues could become a flashpoint, as public sector workers represent a key voting bloc. For now, tensions remain high as unions prepare for possible confrontation.