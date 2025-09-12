Safety on the Road: Stage 3 Winners Take a Stand Against Drunk Driving

The third stage of the Safety on the Road campaign by 1xBet in partnership with Safety for People on the Move, focused on a critical issue: driving under the influence of alcohol. Across Zambia, this topic sparked active discussion, storytelling, and participation — proving once again that road safety starts with awareness and responsibility.

Raising the Conversation, One Post at a Time

This time, the campaign asked a bold question: Have you ever seen someone drive under the influence — and what did you do?

The answers were moving. People shared real experiences in the comments, talked about moments of intervention, and emphasized the importance of speaking up. From true/false challenges to photo quizzes and humorous reels, the campaign encouraged followers to think, engage, and reflect on alternatives to drunk driving.

Among the most popular activations was the #1xBetDrinkOrDrive challenge, where users shared stories about choosing safety — calling a taxi, handing over the keys, or staying in place. These everyday decisions helped build a community narrative around conscious choices and responsibility.

Meet the Stage 3 Winners

Out of hundreds of participants, three were selected for their outstanding engagement, strong messages, and meaningful contributions to the conversation around drunk driving. Their stories, reflections, and creative input helped bring the campaign to life and encouraged others to think twice before making risky decisions on the road.

As a token of appreciation, three winners of this stage received cash prizes from a total reward pool of 100,000 ZMW. The winners were awarded 10,000 ZMW, 6,000 ZMW, and 4,000 ZMW, respectively — prizes that recognized not just participation, but a deep personal commitment to protecting lives on the road.

These awards reflect 1xBet’s ongoing commitment to encouraging responsible behavior and supporting those who use their voice for positive change.

For 1xBet, rewarding winners is about more than competition. It’s about empowering everyday people who choose to stand up for safety and inspire others to do the same.

Why It Matters

The goal of this stage wasn’t just engagement. It was to shift perceptions. Through creative content like myth-busting facts (even one beer impairs reaction time), relatable comedy reels about “drunk drivers in denial,” and informative posts, 1xBet helped educate its audience in a way that was respectful, empowering, and community-based.

“We believe road safety starts with awareness — and real stories move people more than statistics,” said a 1xBet representative. “That’s why we wanted to hear from our community. The winners of Stage 3 showed courage, empathy, and a sense of shared responsibility.”



What’s Next?

The Safety on the Road campaign continues — with more challenges, discussions, and rewards ahead. Each stage addresses real issues that affect drivers, passengers, and pedestrians every day. With 1xBet, the focus is not just on entertainment but also on impact and community education.

Stay tuned for Stage 4 — and remember: responsibility starts with you.

To learn more about the Safety on the Road campaign go on social media and get involved in future stages, follow

1xBet Zambia

Zambia and be part of the change!

instagram

Facebook

twitter