Mansa motorcycle operator kills man in self-defense

A 25 year old motorcycle operator in Mansa District has handed himself to Police after allegedly killing a man in self-defense who wanted to rob him of his motorcycle.

It is alleged that the deceased with another man booked the suspect to transport them from SPARK Extension JPC area to Motoka Village but attacked him along the way and snatched his motorbike around 21:00hrs yesterday.

Luapula Province Police Commanding Officer, Mwala Yuyi, has confirmed the incident and identified the suspect as Borniface Chiluba who has since been charged with murder.

Mr Yuyi explained that the suspect, after being attacked by the two men who booked him, picked a stone and hit the deceased in the process of defending himself while the other man spade off with the motorbike.

Police has since launched a manhunt for the other man who stole the motorbike.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at Mansa General Hospital mortuary awaiting identification.