Ministry of Foreign Affairs; what’s preventing you from helping us expose PF tribalism & regionalism?

When the Patriotic Front (PF) dethroned the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) from power in 2011, we took keen interest to dissect and scrutinize the kind of government Micheal Sata, the newly elected president would assemble. And voila….it turned out to be the most lopsided! Sata, affectionately known as “King Cobra” put people from the so-called Zambezi provinces “ku wire” and rewarded his kith and kin, as well as tribal cousins, with lofty jobs in every sphere of government!

As patriotic citizens, we went ahead and exposed such recklessness and blatant injustice in our article entitled, Sata’s Family Forest Explained! It went viral on social media and shook the entire establishment. 6th Republican president, Edgar Lungu was Home Affairs Minister at the time. Oh boy, oh boy…..you should have seen him during a press briefing he called in his office. He had completely gotten hot under the collar!

“This is treason!” he slammed his fist on his mahogany desk as he glared into the cameras. “Am therefore instructing the investigative wings to track down the culprits and bring them to book, immediately.”

We were too smart for them, of course. We evaded the dragnet and went underground, surviving on wild fruits and mice! We resolved to write a book there and then that would seek to basically highlight how our Presidents have tackled the issue of tribal balancing in government in conformity to our “One Zambia One Nation” national slogan from independence to date.

Although those in PF often times choose to ignore the log in their eyes and point at the speck in the current administration, President Hichilema has done far much better thsn his predecessors in terms of coming up with a government that represents our national character. Consider the following list of Ambassadors/High Commissioners King Cobra shamelessly dispatched abroad:

1. Ben Kangwa – USA

2. Bwalya Chiti – Germany

3. Gertrude Mwape – China

4. Paul Lumbi – UK

5. Solomon Mbuzi – Russia

6. Mwelwa Chibesakunda – Japan

7. Grace Kabwe – EU

8. Mwaba Kasese – UN

9. Frank Mutubila – Italy

10. Mirriam Mulenga – Turkey

11. Muyeba Chikonde – South Africa

12. Ali Simwinga – Egypt

13. Barbra Chilangwa – Angola

14. Ibrahim Mumba – Saudi Arabia

15. Robert Mataka – Botswana

16. Timothy Walamba – Ghana

17. Mumbi Phiri – Kenya

18. Wendy Sinkala – Namibia

19. Salome Mwanakatwe – Malawi

Isn’t this a national scandal? This is just a “kadyonko” (tip of an ice berg) of course. The trend was even worse…..nay, nauseating in other departments as my book reveals. If we bother to compare the above info with the New Dawn Administration, we would establish that President Hichilema hasn’t restricted his appointments of diplomats to one particular region even though they have been resolute in their support of him over the years. He has cast the net wider; here are a few examples:

1. Elias Munshya – Australia

2. Andrew Banda – South Korea

3. Percy Chanda – India

4. Panji Kaunda – Malawi

5. Mathew Jere – Tanzania

We are unable to present a comprehensive list at the moment because the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation has been dilly-dallying to avail us the names of ambassadors/high commissioners from 1990s to date!

It’s our hope and trust that after reading this article, Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, the Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation will be able to compel his subordinates to do the needful if they indeed mean well for President Hichilema otherwise they are delaying the publication of our book. To borrow Chinua Achebe’s words, UPND leaders must learn to match the fox cunning at times. Had been PF, they’d have jumped at the opportunity, availed all the information and even invested in the project, massively!

Anyway, look out for our book, Dilemma of One Zambia, One Nation; presidency, governance & regionalism which is yet to be published.

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst