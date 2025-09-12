Zambia’s Manufacturing Sector Hits 9% of GDP, Highest Since 1990

Zambia’s manufacturing sector has surged to account for 9 percent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the strongest contribution in over three decades.

President Hakainde Hichilema, in remarks delivered on his behalf by Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga, attributed the milestone to government-led economic recovery initiatives. He spoke at the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Trade Facilitation Conference in Lusaka, themed “Positioning Zambia as Africa’s Trade and Manufacturing Hub.”

“The growth in manufacturing shows what is possible when we align policy, investment, and innovation,” President Hichilema said, urging businesses to ensure the benefits are felt by ordinary Zambians.

Investment Momentum

Since 2021, Zambia has attracted more than $12.2 billion in investments, generating over 68,000 jobs across manufacturing, mining, and agriculture. Among the most notable ventures are United Capital Fertilizer’s $898 million investment, PDV Metals’ $100 million steel plant, and Trade Kings Group’s $55 million expansion in dairy and starch processing.

Zambia also completed the domestication of AfCFTA rules in December 2024, positioning the country to take advantage of new opportunities in continental trade.

Push for Regional Hub Status

Zambia’s ambition to become a regional manufacturing powerhouse, supported by plans to expand copper production to three million tons by 2031. The President further called for stronger infrastructure, digital inclusion, and policies that make it easier for businesses to trade across African borders.

Industry and Partner Reactions

Commerce Ministry Acting Permanent Secretary Angelina Mukuka said the conference would strengthen public-private partnerships vital for job creation and economic expansion.

Zambia Association of Manufacturers President Ashua Sagar pointed to the country’s land-linked position as a strategic advantage under AfCFTA, enabling Zambia to serve as a gateway for regional markets.

Germany’s Head of Development Cooperation, Andreas Pletziger, noted that AfCFTA could firmly place Zambia on the map as a manufacturing hub, while Wonderful Group of Companies Chairperson Gilbert Temba praised government progress in logistics, border management, and harmonization of standards.