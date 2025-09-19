Zambia records reduction in new HIV infections

Government says it has made meaningful progress in the HIV response that has seen a steady decrease in new HIV infections in the country.

Speaking at the 2025 HIV Estimates Dissemination Meeting, Minister of Health, Elijah Muchima, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Kennedy Lishimpi, said the government has also seen a significant decrease in mother-to-child infections.

Dr Muchima also said the country has recorded a good treatment outcome that has enabled it to have 98 percent of people living with HIV knowing their status, while 98 percent on treatment and 97 percent of those on treatment achieving viral suppression.

“Zambia continues to make meaningful progress in the HIV response, new infections have declined from 67,585 in 2005 to 29,729 in 2025,” said Dr Muchima.

He however noted that there is a need for age-appropriate interventions aimed at addressing infections in adolescents and young people, currently standing at 37 percent of all new HIV infections.

And United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Country Representative, Seth Broekman, commended the government on its leadership towards HIV response and achieving sustainable development goal 3.3, which targets ending HIV as a public health threat by 2030.

Mr Broekman added that the HIV response has disclosed how crucial a multisectoral approach is in addressing issues.

He added that there is need to ensure that what has been achieved is protected and sustained, especially in the context of declining funding.

Meanwhile, United States Government Representative, Jennifer Somtore, said the US government will continue to support the Zambian government and other partners to achieve and maintain HIV epidemic control in Zambia.

Ms Somtore added that her government is committed to ensuring that resources are used effectively, interventions evidence based and progress is measured with accuracy and openness.