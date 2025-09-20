Ba SG, there’s no need to be apologetic; stamp your authority!

UPND Deputy Secretary General, Getrude Imenda, has called on long-serving party members of Parliament to consider stepping down to pave the way for aspiring candidates ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Ms. Imenda says a dignified exit for veteran MPs would allow for party renewal while highlighting the crucial role experienced lawmakers play in mentoring newcomers.

“It is honorable for long-serving MPs to leave the stage while still appreciated, making way for fresh faces….” Ms. Imenda told Radio Phoenix.

Hardly before the dust could settle down, the Secretary General distanced the pary from such assertions. He clarified that the party secretariat has no mandate to decide as to who should contest or not; stressing that the selection of parliamentary candidates involves a comprehensive process, including consultations at various levels, from ward to provincial, before being reviewed by the National Management Committee.

What do we make of all this?

In our last article, aptly entitled, “Heed the President’s counsel; read the signs & retreat….” we encouraged UPND MPs who have overstayed in parliament or may not have served according to people’s expectations to carefully gauge the mood in their respective constituencies and do the right thing. If the ground does not favour them, they must learn from former Local Government Service Commission Chairman, the late Ackson Sejani, who also once served as Mapatizya member of parliament, and make a strategic decision to withdraw from the race otherwise they’ll suffer from ignominious defeat of unimaginable proportions!

We fully understand power is sweet, of course……nay, a stint in parliament is absolutely glorious – you get to enjoy sitting allowances, enjoy the privilege of an impressive SUV as a substantial gratuity awaits you at the end of your tenure.

But lo and and behold, power belongs to the people. If they’ve seen enough of your face or they are not impressed with your performance, you can’t impose yourself on them. According to the research we’ve conducted so far, we should expect a lot of casualties in the constituencies where we have long serving MPs or those that have failed to perform, let alone even failing to open their mouths in the August house!

Why can’t we emulate Siavonga member of parliament, Hon. Douglas Siakalima who has also been personal advisor to President Hichilema from the days of UPND in opposition. Hon. Siakalima made his debut in parliament in 2001; however, once he realised the environment wasn’t favourable for him after serving two terms, he opted out but remained loyal to HH. He only bounced back to parliament during the last elections!

In conclusion, we are encouraging the Secretary-General to grab the bull by its horns and do the needful. There’s no need to be apologetic about it; if there are intelligence reports senior members are likely to tumble at the polls, this must be spelt out to them in no uncertain terms otherwise we shall find ourselves in mwamoneni (trouble)!

Until next time…..

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst

Zambezi