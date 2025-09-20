Calls Mount for RTSA CEO’s Ouster Over Tribalism Allegations

Copperbelt based good governance expert Peter Mulenga has called for the immediate dismissal of Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Amon Mweemba over tribal speech and abuse of office.

‎Eng. Mweemba has been allegedly heard in the audio which has gone viral on social media saying only a named tribe will occupy senior and other positions at the Agency.

‎The audio suggested that Mr. Mweemba had placed personnel in appropriate positions to ensure that people from a named tribe were employed and given senior positions at RTSA.

‎Mr. Mulenga said the remarks attributed to Mr. Mweemba were divisive, unacceptable, and a direct assault on national unity.

‎”The recent remarks attributed to the RTSA boss suggesting that only Tongas will occupy senior positions are deeply divisive, unacceptable, and a direct assault on our national unity. Zambia was built on the foundation of “One Zambia, One Nation. Tribalism has no place in our governance, our institutions, or our future,” he said.

‎”Public office is a position of trust, and those who hold it must embody impartiality, fairness, and inclusiveness. Any leader who openly promotes tribalism disqualifies them from serving in that capacity. We therefore call for the immediate dismissal of the RTSA boss. Zambia deserves leaders who unite us, not those who divide us along tribal lines.”

‎Mr. Mulenga added:”Let us reaffirm our collective commitment: No tribe is superior to another, and no Zambian should be excluded from opportunities based on ethnicity.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Mweemba has dismissed the audio recording attributed to him.