2,100 Zambians benefited from ITEC scholarships

The Indian government says it attaches great importance to improving the education sector in Zambia.

Indian High Commissioner to Zambia, Alok Ranjan, says education is central to the government’s strategy for economic development.

Mr Ranjan says India regards education as a key driver of any country’s economic growth.

He disclosed that this is demonstrated by the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), a programme which provides scholarships for short term courses to the Zambian citizens.

Instituted in 1964, ITEC is one of the oldest institutionalised arrangements for international capacity building, having trained more than 500,000 students as well as officials in 300 courses from more than 160 countries, Zambia included, in both the civilian and in the defence sector.

The Indian Envoy revealed that Zambia has this year been allocated 170 slots for students to go and study in India.

Mr Ranjan however bemoaned that Zambia only used 110 slots last year in 2024, leaving out the rest unutilised by students.

He explained that the government of India is focused on helping expand the economy of Zambia in order to generate resources that can be directed toward supporting the education sector.

“Education is key to the country’s economic growth and my administration welcomes organisations such as ITEC that invest in the education sector, to supplement her efforts in our journey to provide quality education,” he said.

Mr Ranjan also said India has continued to provide world-class capacity building trainings and scholarships at eminent institutions through e-ITEC for online trainings using digital delivery platforms.

He further explained that India also responds to country-specific needs for training in areas of governance by organising training programmes which are designed and delivered by the leading tertiary institutions in that country.

The Indian Envoy has since challenged alumni of ITEC training to be proactive and share their life experiences in order to attract other new learners.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary (PS), Maambo Hamaundu, disclosed that a total of 2,100 students from Zambia have so far benefited from ITEC programmes.

Mr Hamaundu appreciated the Indian government for giving a chance to Zambian students to study, gain knowledge and exchange life skills through education in that country.

He said it is vital to have an educated cadre of human resources for the country to develop and thrive.

Mr Hamaundu said this is the reason why the current administration has given emphasis to children by providing them with free education.

“Building on India’s vast and rich network available in higher educational institutions, Zambia is eager to learn and harness such training to better the lives of our citizens,” he said.

Mr Hamaundu further said Zambia and India enjoy warm and cordial relations aimed at empowering the peoples in the two countries.

The ITEC Day held last evening in Lusaka was spiced by sharing of experiences from its alumni.

ZANIS staffer, Victor Mwila, a beneficiary who studied Development Journalism at one of the reputable universities in India, said the knowledge he gained is now bearing fruit.