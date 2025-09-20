President Hichilema Hails ZCAS University at 9th Graduation Ceremony

President Hakainde Hichilema has described education as the “heartbeat of national transformation” as he officiated at the 9th Graduation Ceremony of ZCAS University in Lusaka, which also marked the launch of the institution’s Annual Lecture and Awards Ceremony.

Speaking at the Zambia Centre for Accountancy Studies (ZCAS), President Hichilema commended the university for its self-sustaining model, noting that it eases pressure on the national treasury while contributing significantly to shaping the country’s future.

“We warmly congratulate all the graduates across diverse disciplines. Their achievements are a source of pride for ZCAS University, their families, and the nation,” he said.



The Head of State highlighted the importance of channeling acquired knowledge into entrepreneurship and innovation, urging the graduates to build solutions that ignite communities and drive sustainable development.

President Hichilema further extended special congratulations to his daughter, Miyanda, who graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (Commercial), describing her achievement as a moment of personal and national pride.

“Education remains the greatest equalizer, investment, and inheritance,” the President added, reaffirming his government’s commitment to supporting higher learning institutions and national human capital development.