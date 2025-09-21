17 year old Chama pupil commits Suicide

A 17-Year-old Form 1 pupil of Katangalika Secondary School in Chama District of Eastern Province has taken his own life by taking an unknown substance and leaving a note behind.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba confirmed the incident, stating that it occurred on 16 September 2025, in Mwalala Village.

Brief facts of the matter are that Elias Mtonga, now deceased, on 16 September 2025, around 06:00 hours, went to school and returned home around 13:00 hours and started doing household chores.

Mr Mweemba says later in the evening, he started complaining of severe stomach pains, which prompted his relatives to rush him to Mwalala Rural Health Post where he was admitted.

The Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer says whilst at the health post, relatives of Elias searched his pockets and found a note which read, “Sorry, my relatives, I am dying, and the reasons for taking my own life is something I can’t reveal, but don’t trouble my mother she’s innocent.”

Mr Mweemba says Elias was later referred to Chama District Hospital where he died an hour later.

The Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer says the family has been advised to bury and mark the grave for possible exhumation.

Mr Mweemba says an inquiry has since been opened into the matter.