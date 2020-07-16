Three Members of Parliament and 10 National Assembly of Zambia staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe disclosed that three members of parliament and 10 National Assembly of Zambia staff tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of cases at the National Assembly clinic to 19, including six non-staff, who tested positive.

“I wish to inform the media and the nation at large that some COVID-19 cases have been recorded at the National Assembly of Zambia. Confirmed cases as of Wednesday, 15th July, 2020, are as follows: three members of parliament; 10 National Assembly of Zambia staff; and six non-staff tested at the National Assembly Clinic. This brings the total cumulative number of cases monitored by the National Assembly COVID-19 testing centre to 19,” stated Ms. Mbewe.

“In order to manage the current situation and prevent further spread of the virus, the National Assembly of Zambia continues to operate under strict guidelines as recommended by the Ministry of Health as provided for in the National Assembly of Zambia Coronavirus Disease – 2019 temporary standing orders of 2020.”