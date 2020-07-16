9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 16, 2020
type here...
Headlines

3 MPs, 10 Parley staff test positive to Covid-19

By Chief Editor
37 views
0
Headlines 3 MPs, 10 Parley staff test positive to Covid-19
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Three Members of Parliament and 10 National Assembly of Zambia staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe disclosed that three members of parliament and 10 National Assembly of Zambia staff tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of cases at the National Assembly clinic to 19, including six non-staff, who tested positive.

“I wish to inform the media and the nation at large that some COVID-19 cases have been recorded at the National Assembly of Zambia. Confirmed cases as of Wednesday, 15th July, 2020, are as follows: three members of parliament; 10 National Assembly of Zambia staff; and six non-staff tested at the National Assembly Clinic. This brings the total cumulative number of cases monitored by the National Assembly COVID-19 testing centre to 19,” stated Ms. Mbewe.

“In order to manage the current situation and prevent further spread of the virus, the National Assembly of Zambia continues to operate under strict guidelines as recommended by the Ministry of Health as provided for in the National Assembly of Zambia Coronavirus Disease – 2019 temporary standing orders of 2020.”

Previous articleAirtel Zambia shuts down its Head office in Lusaka office after employee tests positive for COVID-19

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

3 MPs, 10 Parley staff test positive to Covid-19

Three Members of Parliament and 10 National Assembly of Zambia staff have tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, Clerk...
Read more
Health

Airtel Zambia shuts down its Head office in Lusaka office after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Chief Editor - 5
Airtel Networks Zambia has with immediate effect closed its Head office in Lusaka after one of its staff members tested positive for Coronavirus. Airtel...
Read more
Columns

Beating of Police Officers by PF thugs at Central Police Shows We are Finally a Failed State

Chief Editor - 25
By Patrick Mucheleka UPND Deputy Secretary The PF hooliganism and thuggery in the country keeps breaking news records with the recent incident being where their...
Read more
General News

I will not Apologise-Cornelius Mweetwa

Chief Editor - 22
National-UPND-deputy Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa says he will not heed to the undue pressure from the ruling PF and its surrogates to apologize to Republican...
Read more
Headlines

Kelvin Sampa Urges PF Youths not to Revenge the Monze Incident

Chief Editor - 12
Patriotic Front National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Sampa has called for calm among youths in the party. Mr Sampa said PF youths should not...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

I will not Apologise-Cornelius Mweetwa

General News Chief Editor - 22
National-UPND-deputy Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa says he will not heed to the undue pressure from the ruling PF and its surrogates to apologize to Republican...
Read more

Land caving happens without any threats to the safety of KCM employees and communities near the mine

General News Chief Editor - 0
Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has said that the predicted caving-in (sloughing) of the ground at the Nchanga Open Pit (NOP) Cut 2 in Chingola...
Read more

The Fate of the 23 Teachers Dismissed on Account of Alleged Fake Qualifications to be determined

General News Chief Editor - 9
The Teaching Service Commission says it will look into the fate of the 23 teachers who were dismissed on account of alleged fake qualifications. The...
Read more

Kambwili condemns people behind the story alleging that President Edgar Lungu is financing Rwandese Rebels

General News Chief Editor - 56
Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Leader Chishimba Kambwili has condemned people behind the story alleging that President Edgar Lungu is financing a named Rwandese...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.