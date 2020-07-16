Airtel Networks Zambia has with immediate effect closed its Head office in Lusaka after one of its staff members tested positive for Coronavirus.

Airtel Head of Corporate Communications Yuyo Kambikambi has revealed in a statement that in order to curb the spread of the disease, the Head Office will remain closed both to the public and members of staff until further notice.

“Airtel Networks Zambia Plc wishes to advise its customers and the general public that its’ Head Office situated on Stand 2375, Corner of Addis Ababa drive and Great East Road, Lusaka has had to be closed due to one member of staff having tested positive for COVID 19, ” Mrs. Kambikambi said.

She advised airtel customers that the staff will continue to be available electronically and urged customers to visit other service centres for any urgent assistance.

Mrs. Kambikambi also encouraged customers to use self-help portals as well as do any monetary transactions using the Airtel Money service.