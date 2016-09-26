President Lungu names 8 more Ministers, Dora Siliya is new Agriculture Minister

President Edgar Lungu President has named eight more Cabinet Ministers bringing the total number of those so far appointed to full Cabinet Ministers to 16.

In a statement released to the media by State House by his special assistant for Press and Public relations, Amos Chanda, the appointments are pursuant to Article 116 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of Zambia.

The following are the appointments, which take immediate effect after the swearing-in ceremony at State House on Tuesday, 27th September, 2016 at 9:00 hours:

(1) Hon. Dora Siliya, (MP):

MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE ;

(2) Hon. Vincent Mwale, (MP):

MINISTER OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT;

(3) Hon. Lawrence John Sichalwe,(MP):

MINISTER OF CHIEFS AND TRADITIONAL

AFFAIRS;

(4) Hon. Jean Kapata, (MP):

MINISTER OF LANDS;

(5) Hon. Victoria Kalima (MP):

MINISTER OF GENDER;

(6) Hon. Prof. Nkandu Luo,(MP):

MINISTER OF HIGHER EDUCATION;

(7) Hon. Moses Mawere,(MP):

MINISTER OF YOUTH AND SPORT

(8) Hon. Dr. Dennis Musuku Wachinga,(MP):

MINISTER OF GENERAL EDUCATION.

The President will announce structural changes to some Ministries in a bid to rationalise their operations for efficient output.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has tasked the newly appointed Agriculture Minister Hon. Dora Siliya to ensure that national food security is a top priority, immediately she takes office.

In this regard, the President has directed the Minister to ensure that the maize export ban currently in force is strictly enforced.