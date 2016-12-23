Poachers nabbed for being in possession of Elephant ivory

National Parks and Wildlife officers in a joint operation from both Kalabo and Mumbwa districts have arrested three suspected poachers for being in possession of prescribed government trophy namely 47 kilogrammes of elephant ivory worth over K500, 000.

Kaoma district National Parks and Wildlife Senior Investigations Officer, Nyambe Maswabi identified the suspects as Tembo Dalitso 26, a police officer of Kaoma police station, Patrick Mbangu 48, and Kalumbwana Kahamba 35, both businessmen of Airport compound.

Mr Maswabi said the trio was arrested at Maseka Guest House at around 07:00 hours on Thursday for being in possession of elephant ivory and a leopard skin worth over K10, 000. 00 contrary to section 130 of the Wildlife Act number 14 of 2015 of the laws of Zambia.

He said it was unfortunate that even government officers in the district are involved in illegal activities beyond their mandate of explaining government policies to the general public.

Mr Maswabi said instead of maintaining law and order the police officer involved himself in breaking the law that he is supposed to uphold in the province.

He said the trio are remanded in Kaoma state prison awaiting court proceedings and has appealed to members of the public to desist from involving themselves in poaching activities in the province.

Mr Maswabi who expressed displeasure said wild animal species in both Kafue and Liuwa National parks are running into extinction as people are not aware of the revenues that government is realizing from the national parks.